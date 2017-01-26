Skip to main content area
Refuse district approves $1.6M budget
It’s going to cost a little more to operate the Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District in the next fiscal year. The trustees approved a $1,668,367 fiscal year 2018 budget Jan. 12, a $42,200 increase. The budget includes asking the four member towns — Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb and...
Middle Road accident: a close call
A Wiscasset man escaped serious injuries but not arrest in a boozy one-car crash on Middle Road in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 23. Boothbay Harbor Police Department reports that Cainin Griffin, 19, was traveling north on Middle Road at about 3 p.m. when he lost control of his 1992 Honda...
Jennifer Mathews named interim head of school
The board of trustees at Coastal Studies for Girls (CSG) in Freeport has formally announced that Jennifer Mathews has been unanimously selected as the school’s interim head. Mathews had served at the school as business and outreach manager for four years, overseeing the business and development...
BRHS boys basketball
Seahawks pick up important win
Sophomore guard Steve Reny came off the bench to score 13 points, leading the Seahawks to an upset win over the visiting Madison Bulldogs (13-2) Wednesday night, Jan. 25. Boothbay capitalized on Madison’s cold shooting and the Seahawks hit the boards on both ends to secure their eighth victory (8-6...
Boothbay selectmen’s meeting canceled
Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer said this afternoon that tonight’s (Jan. 25) board of selectmen’s meeting has been canceled because the board wouldn’t have a quorum.
Main Street Buzz
Cold Weather is the Perfect Time for a FREE Infrared Scan
Evergreen Home Performance
1/26
Thermal imaging lets us
visualize
temperature differences,...
5 Tips to Stay Warm this Winter
Evergreen Home Performance
1/23
Check Your Insulation
Take a peak in your basement and your attic. If your...
Happy Holidays to Spectrum Generations from The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home
1/19
Representing the Lincoln Home, Kevin Banner hands a check for a Christmas gift to Spectrum...
1/23: History of Camden, Maine at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home
1/19
As Time Goes By: A Short History of Camden, Maine
We invite the public to join...
1/30: Pownalborough Courts, Cases and Characters at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home
1/19
Event Date:
Mon, Jan 30 - 3:00 pm
Join us
Monday, January 30, from 3:00 to 4:00pm
, at
The Lincoln Home. Jay...
Free Concert and Goodies!
St. Andrews Village Retirement Community
1/19
Event Date:
Sat, Jan 28 - 2:00 pm
JOIN US FOR A FREE CONCERT!
One of our favorite local bands: The Boothbay...
Why are my dishes so cold?
Evergreen Home Performance
1/19
Do you get a chill every time you reach into your kitchen cabinets? Do ice-cold dishes cool your...
A NEW SALTY PAWS FOR EVERYONE
Two Salty Dogs Pet Outfitters
1/18
It's all here, people! The Coal Shack, Sniffin' Around the Boothbay Region, and of course Max and...
Reduce Air Leaks with Evergreen Home Performance
Evergreen Home Performance
1/17
Most homes contain many hidden gaps and large openings that allow large amounts of outdoor air to...
Concert - The Ballroom Thieves
Camden Opera House
1/16
Event Date:
Sat, Jan 28 - 7:30 pm
This hot rock band disguised as a folk band makes their presence known onstage immediately as the...
It’s a Novel Jazz winter warmup at Skidompha
Thursday, January 26, 2017 -
7:00pm
to
9:30pm
'The Northeast by Eastern' pulls into Lincoln Theater
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 2:00pm
Free Concert and Goodies!
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 2:00pm
Crown Vics Dance Party
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 7:00pm
Ballroom Thieves ready to steal Camden Opera House, debut new album
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 7:30pm
Concert - The Ballroom Thieves
Saturday, January 28, 2017 -
7:30pm
to
10:00pm
‘Kill the Chill’ with Papa Tim and The Desperate Man's Blues Explosion
Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 7:30pm
Jazz with Brad Terry, Peter Herman
Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 2:00pm
1/30: Pownalborough Courts, Cases and Characters at The Lincoln Home
Monday, January 30, 2017 -
3:00pm
to
4:00pm
Vetogether
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 -
10:00am
to
11:30am
