Boothbay Harbor Police Blotter: Five arrests
Closed cases, Jan. 15-31
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Two OUI arrests
County chooses EMA, Communications directors
Middle Road accident a close call
Florence C. Dinnar
Donald W. Lewis
Daniel W. Beal
Jonathan W. South
Maren O. Howarth
A January day in Edgecomb
Seahawk boys vs. Madison
Boothbay vs. Winthrop
Boothbay vs. Oak Hill
Boothbay vs. Hall-Dale
Knights of Pythias
Stand up for public education
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
In the words of Lincoln
Maine's Hawks of Winter
Twisted Iron Customs moving to Edgecomb
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
Boothbay Railway Village makes history at largest railroad hobby show in U.S.
Coulombe buys Rocktide
New art show at The First in Boothbay Harbor
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
New Health Center receives leadership pledge from First National Bank
Heating, shelter concerns dominate trustees meeting
CTL students learn about the migration to America
Grant available for school gardens
Savory Maine's benefit Open Mic
The Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret
Scott MacMillan & Colin Grant at the CCAC
A concert of South American classical music in Newcastle
The 'grainy grooviness' of Big Wave Guitars
Boothbay beats Oak Hill
Undefeated BRES eighth grade girls basketball team earns more than title
BRHS cheerleaders advance to state competition
Boothbay crushes Cougars
Boothbay drives past Dirigo
Twisted Iron Customs moving to Edgecomb
Twisted Iron Customs is looking to move from Wiscasset to Edgecomb by summer’s end. The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved a building permit Feb. 2 for the business to renovate and expand a barn on Cross Point Road. The property was the former location of Partridge Antiques. Co-owners...
Obituary
Florence C. Dinnar
Florence Catherine Dinnar, of Boothbay Harbor, died at the age of 93 after a short illness on Jan. 31, 2017. Florence was born in Valley Falls, New York, on Oct. 19, 1923, the daughter of Ernest Grogan and Florence Slater. Growing up on a farm in rural upstate New York, she learned many skills that...
Boothbay vs. Dirigo
BRHS vs Winthrop
Recent article published on Capt. Eliot Winslow
Betty Jeanne Maddocks has informed the Register that a recent article, “The Many Rescues of the Coast Guard Cutter Argo,” telling of the heroic exploits of the late Capt. Eliot Winslow of Southport, has been published on The Maritime Executive website. The article was written by
William H....
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
We are remodeling cabins that have sat vacant for the last 20 years. This has unearthed a mystery. The cabins were originally located on Ice Pond near where the old ice cream stand sits in Wiscasset; they were then moved to the edge of Newcastle across from the auction house. Finally, the...
New Health Center receives leadership pledge from First National Bank
Known for its generosity in supporting community efforts, First National Bank has made a $100,000 pledge to help construct a new outpatient Health Care Center on the LincolnHealth –Miles Campus. “We believe this new facility is the most important project on the Miles campus since the hospital was...
Thank you, Chesterfield Associates
Zoe Cioffi and Zack Stanton finished the final touches on Boothbay Harbor’s beloved footbridge on Thursday, Feb. 2. Cioffi pounded in a last handful of nails while Stanton steered Chesterfield Associates’ 28-foot landing craft,
Elsie
, back and forth, depending upon Cioffi’s location...
Voters approve funding to replace Union Street pump station
At a special district meeting held at the Boothbay Harbor Municipal Building on Jan. 26, Boothbay Harbor Sewer District voters approved grant and loan monies to replace the Union Street pump station and force main. The question put to the voters read: “Do you favor the Boothbay Harbor Sewer...
Boothbay beats Oak Hill
The Boothbay Region High School varsity girls basketball team improved to 15-1 with a 41-24 victory at Oak Hill on Thursday, Feb. 2. Junior center Page Brown led the Seahawks with 19 points, followed by junior guard Sydney Meader with nine points. Oak Hill (8-10) got eight points from Brianna...
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD Trustees
Heating, shelter concerns dominate trustees meeting
The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 1 was dominated by several reports from Facilities/Transportation Director and Safety Officer Dave Benner. Cracked boilers, fuel price lock-ins and a visit from the Red Cross were among his topics. In 2006, Boothbay Region High...
Boothbay Harbor Police Blotter: Five arrests
Arrests On Jan. 6 at 10:20 p.m. on Ocean Point Road, Officer Chryplewicz arrested Paula Richards, 40, of Wiscasset, for operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of marijuana. On Jan. 14 at 7:33 a.m. on Lobster Cove...
CTL students learn about the migration to America
The students at Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), in Edgecomb, have been studying immigration and the role it played in American history in the 19th and early 20th centuries as part of their U.S. History curriculum this year. On Jan. 23, Louise Miller, education coordinator for Lincoln County...
Undefeated BRES eighth grade girls basketball team earns more than title
School Resource Officer Larry Brown admires how the Boothbay Region Elementary School eighth grade basketball team overcame adversity to claim the 2017 Busline League Championship. The Wildcats capped an undefeated 14-0 season Jan. 28 defeating Troy Howard Middle School, 49-24, in Belfast. It seems...
Grant available for school gardens
Time and Tide Resource Conservation and Development Area announce the opportunity for schools to establish a garden at their school. This $250 grant is available to public and private schools in the Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties. These funds cover the purchase...
Savory Maine's benefit Open Mic
Join us Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Savory Maine in Damariscotta for dinner and live music! Doors will open at 5 p.m. for delicious local food and organic beer, wine, coffee and tea. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase all night and Savory Maine's full menu will be available. The open mic...
Students on UMaine dean's list
The following local students were named to the 2016 fall semester dean's list at the University of Maine at Orono. Alna: Andrew Hutchins, Alyssa Urquhart; Boothbay: Dante Guzzi, Ashley Poland; Dresden: Taylor Houdlette; Edgecomb: Hannah Elder, Benjamin Halm, Arden McSwain, Bennett Scully; Newcastle...
BRHS cheerleaders advance to state competition
The Boothbay Region High School cheerleading team competed at the Regional Competition at the Augusta Civic Center Jan. 28 and qualified to move on to the state competition Feb. 11. This is the second year in a row that the cheerleaders have advanced to the state level. The state competition will...
Town of Newcastle
MDOT abandons Sherman Marsh eminent domain taking
The Maine Department of Transportation has abandoned any plans to take easements from residents of Sherman Marsh by eminent domain, according to a letter sent to the town by Commissioner David Bernhardt. Bernhardt said that after the meeting on Dec. 12, 2016 with Newcastle residents, he decided to...
This week’s At a Glance features a couple of nice area scenics, school-related activities, an upcoming stage show, and news stories ... the footbridge is now open to foot traffic and a reminder of the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Edgecomb official seeks lower municipal spending
The Edgecomb selectmen and budget committee have the same goal. Both want to reduce municipal spending and have sent letters to department heads requesting they rein in their budget proposals for the next fiscal year. The selectmen have requested a five percent reduction. While the budget committee...
The Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret
This year Valentine’s Day starts early on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. with Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret, a musical afternoon celebrating love and friendship in the Curtis Room of the Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC). Enjoy timeless romantic songs performed by local favorites: Andy Barber,...
