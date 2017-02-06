Skip to main content area
Phone us: 207 633 4620
Visit:
Wiscasset Newspaper
e-Edition
Public Notices
Subscribe
|
Print Advertising
Serving Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport & Edgecomb since 1876
Businesses
Classifieds
Contact Us
|
Web Advertising
|
Login
Main menu
Home
News
Talk
Work
Calendar
Sports
Culture
Life
Visit us on:
Police, Fire and Courts
Boothbay Harbor Police Blotter: Five arrests
Closed cases, Jan. 15-31
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Two OUI arrests
County chooses EMA, Communications directors
Middle Road accident a close call
Obituaries
Florence C. Dinnar
Donald W. Lewis
Daniel W. Beal
Jonathan W. South
Maren O. Howarth
More >>
Recent Galleries
A January day in Edgecomb
Seahawk boys vs. Madison
Boothbay vs. Winthrop
Boothbay vs. Oak Hill
Boothbay vs. Hall-Dale
More >>
Tides
Sunday, 02/05
5:08 AM
High
9.6′
11:33 AM
Low
-0.1′
5:49 PM
High
8.5′
11:50 PM
Low
0.3′
Monday, 02/06
6:14 AM
High
9.7′
12:42 PM
Low
-0.2′
6:59 PM
High
8.5′
Marine Forecast
Data courtesy of
NOAA
Talk
Going the extra mile
Save Medicare
Knights of Pythias
Stand up for public education
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
Work
Long joins surgical group
CG Auxiliary Flotilla 25 installs new leadership for 2017
Twisted Iron Customs moving to Edgecomb
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
Boothbay Railway Village makes history at largest railroad hobby show in U.S.
Life
Juniper Hill School open house
French and Italian classes in Damariscotta during March
iPad training: getting started
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
New Health Center receives leadership pledge from First National Bank
Culture
‘On Golden Pond’ is at the CCAC
Savory Maine's benefit Open Mic
The Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret
Scott MacMillan & Colin Grant at the CCAC
A concert of South American classical music in Newcastle
Sports
Boothbay takes down Madison
Get your tournament T-shirts
Boothbay boys wallop Oak Hill
Boothbay beats Oak Hill
Undefeated BRES eighth grade girls basketball team earns more than title
WebCams
Click below to see live images:
Brown's Wharf Inn
Traffic Cams
Click below to see live images:
Edgecomb
Wiscasset Northbound
Wiscasset Southbound
Undefeated BRES eighth grade girls...
Southport
The ‘grainy grooviness’ of Big...
A walk, a burger, some fries, and...
Coulombe buys Rocktide
1
2
3
4
5
Previous
Pause
Next
letter to the editor
Going the extra mile
Dear Editor: I would like to express my thanks to Jake Schwarz (sp?) in the Boothbay Harbor Hannaford produce department. A while back I called and asked him to look into ordering turmeric root. While I don’t think he knew what it was he was more than willing to try. At first it did not sound like...
Juniper Hill School open house
Visitors are welcome to come tour Juniper Hill School and learn more about outdoor-based education programs for children during its open house, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon at our 180 Golden Ridge Road campus in Alna. This open house event is family-friendly. Teachers and current families...
Photo Galleries
More >>
Boothbay vs. Dirigo
BRHS vs Winthrop
Long joins surgical group
Nathaniel “Nate” Long, D.O. of Columbus, Ohio and East Boothbay was elected to the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) during the group’s annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts in October 2016. Dr. Long, in his ninth year in practice in Columbus, has ascended quickly in his career...
letter to the editor
Save Medicare
Dear Editor: Without Medicare, I would almost certainly be bankrupt; perhaps dead. I’m no different than hundreds of thousands of Mainers who have paid into this uniquely effective health insurance system for all our working lives. But that lifetime of commitment is being threatened in ways which...
French and Italian classes in Damariscotta during March
Penobscot Language School in Rockland will offer five weeks of French and Italian at the Damariscotta Baptist Church, 4 Bristol Rd., Damariscotta during all weeks in March. Each session will be two hours for a total of ten instructional hours. Fulvia Sarnelli of Naples, Italy will conduct classes...
Main Street Buzz
More >>
2/20: Caring for a Friend Who...
The Lincoln Home
CONGRATULATIONS!
Boat House Bistro
BRHS girls basketball
Boothbay takes down Madison
Page Brown scored 25 points and Faith Blethen added 20 as the Boothbay Region Seahawks cruised to a 67-36 win at Madison Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4. Boothbay jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one and led at halftime , 36-17. The game was well in hand for the 16-1 Seahawks after three quarters, 55-22...
Get your tournament T-shirts
Tournament time is here! Show off your blue and gold spirit with the 2017 Boothbay Region High School Seahawks tournament T-shirt. The cost will be one for $15 and two for $25. All proceeds will benefit the BRHS Class of 2018. These special edition tourney tees will be available starting at Feb. 15...
‘On Golden Pond’ is at the CCAC
While the prospect of loons welcoming us home after a year’s absence might not always sound quite so realistic during the middle of February, the timeless themes embodied in “On Golden Pond” are always with us. The show, directed by Thom Watson, runs Feb. 17-18, 24-25 at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 26 at 2 p.m...
Main Street: Shop - Stay - Dine - Save
More >>
DRA Wild and Scenic Films
Lincoln Theater
Boathouse Bistro Menu
Boat House Bistro
CG Auxiliary Flotilla 25 installs new leadership for 2017
At their January meeting, members of USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 25 installed new leadership for 2017. Elected to the flotilla commander position was Boothbay Harbor resident, David Eastwood; Jerry Homer of East Boothbay was elected flotilla vice commander. Members appointed to staff officer positions...
iPad training: getting started
Do you own an iPad but are unsure how to proceed? Then join instructor, Stacy Lash for a one night iPad workshop, "iPad—Getting Started," held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Central Lincoln County Adult Education Office in Damariscotta. This iPad workshop will break students into...
Edgecomb department heads propose budget cuts
Municipal department heads are heeding directives from Edgecomb selectmen and the budget committee to reduce spending. On Feb. 1, the emergency management agency director, fire chief and road commissioner all submitted reduced spending requests for fiscal year 2018. Last month, the two panels sent...
Rocktide trolley will run
The Rocktide trolley will continue its approximately 37-year run around Boothbay Harbor this summer. Paul Coulombe representative Michelle Amero said Coulombe's vice president of operations, Melissa Neel, confirmed that Coulombe, the new owner of Rocktide Inn & Restaurant, plans to keep the...
Boothbay boys wallop Oak Hill
It was senior night for five Boothbay Region players Feb. 3. For Carter Babcock, Austin Campbell, Alex Smith, Dimitry Gosselin and Jacob Leonard, it was their last home game as Seahawks. But it was a memborable night for freshmen, sophomores and juniors, too, as everyone who suited up scored in...
Twisted Iron Customs moving to Edgecomb
Twisted Iron Customs is looking to move from Wiscasset to Edgecomb by summer’s end. The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved a building permit Feb. 2 for the business to renovate and expand a barn on Cross Point Road. The property was the former location of Partridge Antiques. Co-owners...
Obituary
Florence C. Dinnar
Florence Catherine Dinnar, of Boothbay Harbor, died at the age of 93 after a short illness on Jan. 31, 2017. Florence was born in Valley Falls, New York, on Oct. 19, 1923, the daughter of Ernest Grogan and Florence Slater. Growing up on a farm in rural upstate New York, she learned many skills that...
Recent article published on Capt. Eliot Winslow
Betty Jeanne Maddocks has informed the Register that a recent article, “The Many Rescues of the Coast Guard Cutter Argo,” telling of the heroic exploits of the late Capt. Eliot Winslow of Southport, has been published on The Maritime Executive website. The article was written by
William H....
Did Red Buttons sleep here?
We are remodeling cabins that have sat vacant for the last 20 years. This has unearthed a mystery. The cabins were originally located on Ice Pond near where the old ice cream stand sits in Wiscasset; they were then moved to the edge of Newcastle across from the auction house. Finally, the...
New Health Center receives leadership pledge from First National Bank
Known for its generosity in supporting community efforts, First National Bank has made a $100,000 pledge to help construct a new outpatient Health Care Center on the LincolnHealth –Miles Campus. “We believe this new facility is the most important project on the Miles campus since the hospital was...
Thank you, Chesterfield Associates
Zoe Cioffi and Zack Stanton finished the final touches on Boothbay Harbor’s beloved footbridge on Thursday, Feb. 2. Cioffi pounded in a last handful of nails while Stanton steered Chesterfield Associates’ 28-foot landing craft,
Elsie
, back and forth, depending upon Cioffi’s location...
Voters approve funding to replace Union Street pump station
At a special district meeting held at the Boothbay Harbor Municipal Building on Jan. 26, Boothbay Harbor Sewer District voters approved grant and loan monies to replace the Union Street pump station and force main. The question put to the voters read: “Do you favor the Boothbay Harbor Sewer...
1 of 5
next ›
Fences (PG-13)
Lincoln Theater
2/5
Tonight at 7 PM at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta. Denzel Washington directed and stars in this...
DRA Wild and Scenic Films
Lincoln Theater
2/5
Playing Tue Feb 7 at 7 PM at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta.
Damariscotta River...
SuperBowl Baby and Dad
Boat House Bistro
2/5
CONGRATULATIONS RALPH AND ELENA! Ralph C Smith 2 21 inches long 9 lb 2 oz Feb 3 2017 11:05 AM Thank...
BOATHOUSE BISTRO Sunday Brunch
Boat House Bistro
2/5
BOATHOUSE BISTRO SUNDAY BRUNCH MENU 11:30 am
BENEDICTS
Served with home-fried...
Boathouse Bistro Menu
Boat House Bistro
2/5
Boathouse Bistro
Open 7 days a week for dinner 4:00 till 9:00...
Boathouse Bistro
Boat House Bistro
2/5
The Boathouse Bistro is a fun and delicious experience in downtown Boothbay Harbor....
Boathouse Bistro Cocktails
Boat House Bistro
2/5
/*--> */
Boathouse Bistro
Open 7 days a week for DINNER 4:00 till 9:00...
$10 OFF Couples Massage
Penobscot Bay Pilot
2/5
Couples massage, $10 off a hour long Aromatherapy Couples Massage at the Country Inn and includes...
Cabin Fever Reliever 2/4 .....
City Drawers
2/4
at City Drawers in Belfast & Bath! It’s the winter sale all over town Belfast this Saturday, 2/...
spring WAVE RESERVE SPACE
Penobscot Bay Pilot
2/4
the Wave
is a
Full Color
,
Free
Magazine...
See More>>
CONGRATULATIONS!
Boat House Bistro
2/5
CONGRATULATIONS Ralph and Elena! Ralph C Smith 2 21 inches long 9 lb 2 oz Feb 3 2017 11:05 AM Thank...
2/20: Caring for a Friend Who is Ill?
The Lincoln Home
2/2
Event Date:
Mon, Feb 20 - 3:00 pm
Empowered Aging Series at The Lincoln Home: SHARE THE CARE
A well organized group...
2/13: Songs of Love with Sean Fleming at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home
2/2
Event Date:
Mon, Feb 13 - 3:00 pm
Sean Fleming
will come to
The Lincoln Home
for a one hour...
Important Notice for Download Users on Overdrive
Wiscasset Public Library
2/1
The Download Library is moving to the cloudLibrary on March 1, 2017!
On March 1,...
Town Talk at WPL
Wiscasset Public Library
2/1
Town Talk: A gathering of community folks for a sharing of stories, history, remembrances and myths...
Cold Weather is the Perfect Time for a FREE Infrared Scan
Evergreen Home Performance
1/30
Thermal imaging lets us
visualize
temperature differences,...
Welcoming Lucas Dunbar: Allen Insurance and Financial Continues to Grow
Allen Insurance and Financial
1/29
Lucas Dunbar has joined the business insurance division of L.S. Robinson Co., Mount Desert Island's...
2/6 The Lincoln Home: Who is tougher, US Army Green Berets or US Navy SEALs?
The Lincoln Home
1/27
Event Date:
Mon, Feb 6 - 3:00 pm
Special Operations Forces are the elite commandos of the U.S. military. They are called upon to...
5 Tips to Stay Warm this Winter
Evergreen Home Performance
1/23
Check Your Insulation
Take a peak in your basement and your attic. If your...
Happy Holidays to Spectrum Generations from The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home
1/19
Representing the Lincoln Home, Kevin Banner hands a check for a Christmas gift to Spectrum...
See More>>
Classifieds
Recent Listings
Housekeeper
WANTED TO BUY
Wharf Hearing - Proscia
Caregivers
Summer Rental
Place a Classified
More Classifieds>>
Find Local Businesses
Recent Listings
Linekin Bay Resort
Newagen Seaside Inn
Boothbay Lobster Wharf
Grille 19
Paul’s Steak House
Find more local businesses >>
Subscribe to our mailing list
Morning Catch
Breaking News
Upcoming Events
2/6 The Lincoln Home: Who is tougher, US Army Green Berets or US Navy SEALs?
Monday, February 6, 2017 -
3:00pm
to
4:00pm
Wild & Scenic Film Fest celebrates our environment
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 7:00pm
Vetogether
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
10:00am
to
11:30am
Savory Maine's benefit Open Mic
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
5:00pm
to
8:00pm
Winterfest Concert ~ CJ Chenier
Thursday, February 9, 2017 -
7:00pm
to
10:00pm
Wild & Scenic Film Fest celebrates our environment
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 7:00pm
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries' Winter Auction
Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:00am
The Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret
Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 2:00pm
It's Boothbay vs. Monmouth for MVC girls championship
Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 7:00pm
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries' Winter Auction
Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:00am
Most Popular
(5,725)
Coulombe buys Rocktide
(3,230)
Wiscasset family’s ‘miracle’
(2,773)
Westport Island homeowner among new...
(2,745)
Coulombe working with nonprofits to...
(2,150)
‘What’s Nude in Boothbay Harbor? A...
(1,767)
Daniel W. Beal
(1,599)
Jonathan W. South
(1,448)
Donald W. Lewis
(1,429)
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office...
(967)
Footbridge to reopen Jan. 31
Tweets by @BBRegister
Sections
Home
News
Talk
Work
Calendar
Sports
Culture
Life
About Us
Contact Us / Who we are
History
Site Policy
Refund Policy
Sources
Print Subscription
e-Edition
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Advertise
In Print
Classifieds
On the web
Main Street Advertising
© 2017 Maine-OK Enterprises, Inc
View Mobile Website