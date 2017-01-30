Skip to main content area
Police, Fire and Courts
County chooses EMA, Communications directors
Middle Road accident a close call
Wiscasset Police Blotter Jan. 15-20
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: Five arrests, seven accidents
Wiscasset Police Blotter Jan. 8-13
Obituaries
Rodney A. Lowery
Jan C. Havinga
John L. Ogden
Nancy R. Holmes
Martin J. Koughan
Talk
Boothbay Region Garden Club
Please
Re: Bait and switch
The Gray Ghost and Other Owls
Appreciates donations
Work
Putting the pieces of your retirement puzzle together
Tree Growth tax programs in Waldo, Knox, and Lincoln counties
“Beaver Deceiver” inventor to speak at Midcoast Conservancy
Nominations open for 18th Maine family business awards
Sadie Green’s leaves Boothbay Harbor
Life
Putting the pieces of your retirement puzzle together
School bus drivers needed for Boothbay, Edgecomb, Southport region
Ron Sanchez orchestrates design
BRHS, BRES spring coaches announced
Go Red For Women, go red for a healthy heart
Culture
Tree Growth tax programs in Waldo, Knox, and Lincoln counties
“Beaver Deceiver” inventor to speak at Midcoast Conservancy
Ron Sanchez orchestrates design
Call to Artists for ‘Faces & Figures’ show
Talk: 'How We Traveled From Boston to Boothbay, 1850 to 1950'
Sports
Two Midcoast full moon owl prowls in February
Winthrop prevails over Boothbay
A walk down Cross Point Road
BRES girls teams to play for championship
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes environmental steward
School bus drivers needed for...
Boothbay whisks away Winthrop
Seahawks pick up important win
Perkins Stove and Quick Pix Photo...
All dressed up and some place to...
Putting the pieces of your retirement puzzle together
Many retirees wish they had begun focusing on financial, retirement and lifestyle planning much earlier in their lives. The truth is: No matter how far along you are in your career or your retirement years, careful financial and retirement planning is and continues to be critical. To aid you in...
Tree Growth tax programs in Waldo, Knox, and Lincoln counties
Maine Forest Service District Forester Morten Moesswilde will present a free evening talk, “Stumped About Tree Growth? Understanding Maine’s Tree Growth Tax Law,” in three locations for residents of Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties. The speaker will provide details about the why's and how's of...
BRHS vs Winthrop
A January day in Edgecomb
Boothbay Region Garden Club
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m., a Garden Therapy session will be held at St Andrews Village. On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m., the general meeting at St Columba's Church will include a potluck so bring your favorite dish to share! The program is titled "Cooking the Books." This is an opportunity to...
Two Midcoast full moon owl prowls in February
Many owls, especially some of our common owls in Maine, actually breed in the middle of winter, so now is prime time to go on an owl prowl. A full moon makes it even better! Join Midcoast Conservancy for either of two Full Moon Owl Prowls to learn about all things owl-related. On Monday, Feb. 9th,...
letter to the editor
Please
Dear Editor: Press the reset button. Larz Neilson East Boothbay
School bus drivers needed for Boothbay, Edgecomb, Southport region
Finding a few good people to drive a school bus hasn't been easy on the Boothbay peninsula lately. The drivers busing kids around the Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 school district are professional, with good driving records; but one is retiring at the end of the school year and, as...
letter to the editor
Re: Bait and switch
Dear Editor: Apparently Mr. Nehring (Letters, 1/26) has never owned or run a business and does not understand how taxes work on an LLC or Subchapter S corporation. Taxes have but little to do with profit. Mr. Nehring is apparently unaware that, according to the IRS, the highest earners earn about...
BRHS boys basketball
Winthrop prevails over Boothbay
The Winthrop Ramblers, the top seed and undefeated (15-0) in Class C South, defeated the Boothbay Region Seahawks for the second time this season, 62-45, in Winthrop Friday night, Jan. 27. The Ramblers beat Boothbay at home 11 days ago, 59-45. Jacob Hickey was Winthrop’s leading scorer with 17...
Game postponed again
The Boothbay Region High School girls basketball team’s game at Madison scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, according to an announcement from BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker on Friday afternoon.
Obituary
Rodney A. Lowery
Rodney Alan Lowery, 66, of Boothbay died suddenly, peacefully and far too soon on Jan. 26, 2017, on Squirrel Island, with his caring friends attending him, and having just smiled at them in his friendly and genuine way. He was born Oct. 31, 1950 to Ernest and Cora (Lewis) Lowery in Boothbay Harbor...
At a Glance
This week’s At a Glance features two high school teams, an oratorical contest participant, a Coast Guard boot camp graduate and 94-year-old Curt West receiving a plaque for his 67 years of membership in the Boothbay Region Fish & Game Association.
Lincoln County EMA, 911-Communications
County chooses EMA, Communications directors
A decision made last summer to separate emergency management and emergency response in Lincoln County has resulted in two new directors, and the departure of Tod Hartung, who for the last four years has overseen both departments. According to County Administrator Carrie Kipfer, Joe Westrich has...
BRHS vs Winthrop
The Boothbay Region High School girls j.v. and varsity basketball teams took on Winthrop Thursday, Jan. 25. The Seahawk j.v. team lost in overtime, 48-44, but the varsity had no problem with the Ramblers, winning 62-29.
“Beaver Deceiver” inventor to speak at Midcoast Conservancy
Join Midcoast Conservancy at their Wiscasset office for an evening with beaver expert Skip Lisle on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. Lisle will be talking about his work with beavers, and his unique "Beaver Deceiver," one of which was recently installed on Midcoast Conservancy property in Montville...
A walk down Cross Point Road
Cross Point Road in Edgecomb is a nice road to take a long walk. The cars that always seem to be in a hurry, traveling seemingly too fast for safety down Eddy Road, are fewer and further between on Cross Point Road. It’s a good walk for a food columnist who usually finds herself thinking about food...
A January day in Edgecomb
Cross Point Road in Edgecomb is a nice place to take a long walk. Here are some photos taken during a walk on Jan. 21.
Ron Sanchez orchestrates design
If not for the two dogs who greet you at the door, and the warm atmosphere that makes you feel welcome the minute you walk into Ron Sanchez’s home on Birch Point Road in Wiscasset, you might feel like you're entering a showplace for an interior design firm. That's because you are, sort of. Sanchez...
BRES girls teams to play for championship
The Busline League championship basketball games will be held at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast this Saturday, Jan. 28. Boothbay’s 7th grade girls will play Medomak at noon. Boothbay’s 8th grade girls will play Belfast at 2 p.m.. Admission is $2 for adults and $5 for a family. There will be...
River Arts Gallery
Call to Artists for ‘Faces & Figures’ show
River Arts in Damariscotta is inviting artists throughout Maine to submit artwork for jurying in its upcoming exhibition, “Faces and Figures” - including animals. Work can be delivered anytime during gallery hours until the deadline, which is Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. An opening reception will be...
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes environmental steward
Jessica Richards has joined the Midcoast Conservancy staff through a position with the Maine Conservation Corps, whose mission is to “protect and manage the natural and cultural resources under our care in order to o ffer a wide range of recreational and educational opportunities and p rovide...
