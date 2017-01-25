Skip to main content area
letter to the editor
A failed presidency
Dear Editor: Farewell Barack Obama. Obamacare, which gave many of us soaring premiums and deductibles, has failed miserably, is too costly, has caused hemorrhaging insurance companies to pull out of the marketplace, has left younger people without coverage they couldn't afford anyway and middle-...
Edgecomb Community Church resurrects the church choir
Have you been looking for a place to lift up your voice to sing? Do you enjoy getting together with people to sing a variety of music? Well, here is your chance! The Edgecomb Community Church, UCC is pleased to announce the resurrection of the church choir. The choir rehearses Sunday mornings at 8:...
Boothbay vs. Winthrop
Boothbay vs. Oak Hill
Medieval banquet serves up laughs, chicken tenders at BRHS
Merriment abounded at a medieval banquet Thursday, Jan. 19, at Boothbay Region High School, when Mary Miller’s performing arts class provided a comedic twist to William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” The cast also doubled as waiters/waitresses, serving sumptuous plates filled with veggies, fries...
Romar Bowling Lanes slated for demolition
The bowling alley at 19 Bridge Street in Boothbay Harbor, owned by Charlie Rowe and his family for 70 years, will be going through some major changes soon. Since Rowe’s death in 2011, the space has been empty. Considered an iconic landmark, the 16,000-square-foot building was built in 1928 by...
Boothbay teams vying for Busline titles
The Boothbay Region Elementary School Wildcat basketball teams will begin the Busline League playoffs on Monday, Jan. 23 and Wednesday, Jan. 25. The BRES 8th grade boys team will play a quarterfinal game at Oceanside (the former Georges Valley High School) in Thomaston on Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:45 p...
1/23: History of Camden,...
The Lincoln Home
1/30: Pownalborough Courts,...
The Lincoln Home
Coin and stamp show
A coin and stamp show will be held in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds in Topsham on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Coin & Stamp Club of Brunswick, the event is free. There will be 26 dealers and 43 tables of coins, currency, medals, tokens, ephemera,...
Updated: Victims identified in Whitefield, Portland fatals Friday
State Police say Robert Frith, 62, of West Gardiner died Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, after the dump truck he was driving overturned in Whitefield. Frith worked for BHS Inc. of Farmingdale. Troopers said the truck, loaded with gravel, went off Doyle Road about 1:30 p.m., overturned on its side and...
Spencer-Austin wedding
Sarah Elizabeth Spencer, daughter of David M. Spencer of Dresden, and Daniel Thomas Austin, son of Faith Huntington of Farmingdale were married August 6, 2016 at Sarah’s grandparents' home on Sawyer's Island in Boothbay. The officiate was Sarah’s grandfather, Thomas W. Tavenner Sr. Kaisha Muchemore...
YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention...
Boothbay Region YMCA
Boathouse Bistro Cocktails
Boat House Bistro
Grants available for Lincoln County nonprofits
Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that draw on the strengths of the community and foster collaboration are encouraged to apply to the Lincoln County Fund through the Community Building Grant Program of the Maine Community Foundation. A volunteer committee of Lincoln...
Talks at The Lincoln Home
We invite the public to join Hank Lunn on Monday, Jan. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Home. Camden has been called the prettiest spot in Maine. It is one of only two places on the Atlantic seaboard where the mountains meet the sea. Hank Lunn will share with us the history of Camden and the...
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries' Winter Auction
The lifetime folk art and antique collection of Leo Wilensky will be featured at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Winter Auction on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12. The gallery opens for a preview each day from 9-11 a.m. before the sale begins at 11 both days. This collection, which will be...
Games at Monmouth Academy Jan. 21
A reminder that Momouth Academy will host the Boothbay Region High School girls and boys junior varsity and varsity basketball teams on Saturday, Jan. 21. The girls junior varsity game will start at 2:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 4 p.m. The boys j.v. game will start at 5:30 p.m.,...
Southport Column: Soups, a parrot, a new hip and more
Parking was tight and the Southport Town Hall was full on Monday, Jan. 16, for the Library Aides’ Souper Bowl luncheon. Word has clearly spread that the wide variety of soups are delicious, as are the homemade breads and desserts. I filled my tummy with chicken taco soup, a spicy treat on a cold...
Winslow on UMass dean's list
Hannah Winslow a junior studying at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst majoring in legal studies, was named to the fall 2016 semester dean’s list with a 3.9 GPA. Hannah is currently studying abroad in Cork, Ireland. She is the daughter of Kate Winslow and Keith Lorentsen and a graduate...
Elder on Bentley dean's list
Gretchen Elder of Edgecomb, daughter of Rick and Monica Elder, was named to the fall 2016 semester dean’s list at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Caron on dean's list
Sarah Caron of Boothbay Harbor was named to the 2016 fall semester dean's list at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts where she is majoring in biology. She is currently in Costa Rica with a research team. She is the daughter of Tom and Wendy Caron.
Spear on Springfield College dean's list
Camden Spear of Boothbay, an environmental science major, was named to the fall 2016 semester dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Local families open homes to LA's international students
For most, Christmas is a special time. But for 15-year-old Shuyu Pang, Christmas 2016 was a unique experience. It was the Chinese teenager’s first time celebrating the Holy Christian event. Pang, a Lincoln Academy sophomore, is one of 82 international students attending the high school in Newcastle...
Hahn, Thompson on MMA dean's list
Myron Hahn of Boothbay, a marine engineering operations major, and Collin Thompson of Southport, a marine engineering technology major, were named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.
Mount Ida College dean's list
Courtney Brewer of Boothbay Harbor and Gabrielle Ericson-Wenners of Edgecomb were named to the fall 2016 semester dean's list at Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts.
