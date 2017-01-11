Skip to main content area
Talk
Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club
Believe it or not ...
Try the Y program
Knights of Pythias
No Excuses 2016
Work
Festival of Lights basks in afterglow
A salmon-smoking Santa
Email changes
Antique Sale offers free admission to younger generation
Southport Planning Board
Life
AARP Smart Driver seminar Jan. 20
Interfaith MLK Day service Jan. 16 at Newcastle church
First National Bank makes donation to Woodchucks
U.S.-Soviet relations explored at next Chats with Champions
Upcoming Restorative Justice Project training opportunity
Culture
Ballroom Thieves ready to steal Camden Opera House, debut new album
U.S.-Soviet relations explored at next Chats with Champions
‘Samson Et Delila’ at Harbor Theatre
An introduction to the struggles of the Indigenous for sovereignty in Maine
Medieval dinner at BRHS
Play
Oxbow Brewing supports Midcoast Conservancey
Lady Seahawks beat Carrabec
Boys game at Telstar rescheduled
Game rescheduled for tonight
Boothbay edges Carrabec
Oxbow Brewing supports Midcoast Conservancey
Oxbow Brewing Company has released Catalyst, its first bottle of the year. The barrel-aged farmhouse ale features estate honey from the farmhouse brewery located in Newcastle. Oxbow will donate $1 from the sale of each bottle from both Tasting Rooms in Newcastle (274 Jones Woods Road) and Portland...
Lincoln County Democrats to elect new officers at Jan. 18 meeting in Wiscasset
Lincoln County Democratic Committee chair Valarie Johnson has announced plans for the biennial election of county officers, to take place Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a social gathering starting at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting getting under way at 7. The meeting will take place in the Lincoln County 911...
Wiscasset vs. Boothbay
Seahawks vs Lisbon
Obituary
Robert E. Townsend
Robert E. “Hennie” Townsend, 80, of Boothbay Road, Edgecomb died Jan. 8, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Boothbay Harbor on Jan. 8, 1937, a son of Clarence E. and Lucille D. (Bradley) Townsend. He graduated high school in the class of 1955 which was the last class out of Boothbay Harbor High...
Obituary
Lawrence C. Lynch III
Lawrence C. “Lonnie” Lynch III of Wiscasset died Jan. 6, 2017. He was born in Bangor on Nov. 24, 1959, the son of Lawrence C. and Simone (Hayden) Lynch Jr. He graduated from Piscataquis Community High School in 1978. He completed a certificate program in welding in Euclid, Ohio and then went on to...
Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club
We continue to lose good friends and members/past members. The sudden death of Drew Sinnickson has concerned us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sarah. Also word has come of the death of past member Evan Collingsworth. This past week was a period of severe loss for the Boothbay Harbor Yacht...
Main Street Buzz
