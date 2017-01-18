Skip to main content area
Tides
Monday, 01/16
1:31 AM
High
9.4′
7:30 AM
Low
-0.1′
1:44 PM
High
9.8′
8:01 PM
Low
-0.5′
Tuesday, 01/17
2:20 AM
High
9.1′
8:21 AM
Low
0.3′
2:35 PM
High
9.2′
8:50 PM
Low
0.0′
Marine Forecast
Data courtesy of
NOAA
Foundation awards $50,000 to Central Lincoln County YMCA’s capital campaign
The Central Lincoln County YMCA announced this week a Maine charitable foundation has awarded the organization $50,000 toward its capital campaign. This $50,000, in addition to the anonymous donor who matched donations up to $25,000 that came in through Dec. 31, 2016, has the YMCA $100,000 closer...
Vietnam veteran will present his “Wreaths Across America” experience at Schooner Cove
Vietnam veteran Bob Emmons will discuss his experiences bringing wreaths from Maine to the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a special Schooner Cove presentation Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in Damariscotta. A participant in the Wreaths Across America program, Emmons traveled as part of the...
Boothbay vs. Oak Hill
Boothbay vs. Hall-Dale
Spectrum Generations
Finances talk planned
January is Financial Wellness Month, appropriately timed to the confluence of New Year's resolutions and holiday bills. It's a time to set new goals for financial freedom, moderation in spending and understanding the benefits of "paying yourself first." On Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at Spectrum...
Obituary
Benhard G. Gustafson Jr.
Benhard G. Gustafson Jr., 84, died Dec. 13, 2016. He was born July 4, 1932 in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Benhard G. Sr. and Josephine (Taft), the second of eight children. Gus moved to Maine at an early age and married Shirley M. Hatch on Feb. 14, 1952. He cut pulpwood, dug marine worms and...
BRHS boys basketball
Boothbay loses to Telstar
Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 in Bethel, the Seahawks boys varsity basketball team lost to the Telstar Rebels 70-53. The Seahawks now stand at 6-5 and Telstar is 3-7. Telstar jumped out to a first quarter lead of 18-12 and never trailed in the game after that. The Seahawks trailed by as many as 17...
Main Street Buzz
What Wet Windows are Trying...
Evergreen Home Performance
Winter is the Perfect Time...
Evergreen Home Performance
Chamber hosts first Chamber Chat on marine industry and the working waterfront
The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce will host its first “Chamber Chat” for the marine industry and the working waterfront on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Boothbay Region YMCA in the Community Room at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided courtesy of Southport Island Marine and...
Super Bowl subs for sale at Edgecomb Community Church
The Edgecomb Community Church is undertaking a renewed fundraiser from a few years ago. Super Bowl subs will be made and sold by the church’s mission committee in order to raise funds for their ongoing local charitable works. Sunday, Feb. 5, Super Bowl Sunday, will be the day on which members will...
LincolnHealth offering falls prevention program
Improve your balance and reduce your risk of falling at LincolnHealth’s falls prevention program, “Balancing Act.” This free, four-week program will be held at the Wellness and Rehabilitation Department on the LincolnHealth- St. Andrews Campus. Classes will take place on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:...
