BRHS cheerleaders advance to state competition
The Boothbay Region High School cheerleading team competed at the Regional Competition at the Augusta Civic Center Jan. 28 and qualified to move on to the state competition Feb. 11. This is the second year in a row that the cheerleaders have advanced to the state level. The state competition will...
Town of Newcastle
MDOT abandons Sherman Marsh eminent domain taking
The Maine Department of Transportation has abandoned any plans to take easements from residents of Sherman Marsh by eminent domain, according to a letter sent to the town by Commissioner David Bernhardt. Bernhardt said that after the meeting on Dec. 12, 2016 with Newcastle residents, he decided to...
Boothbay vs. Dirigo
BRHS vs Winthrop
This week’s At a Glance features a couple of nice area scenics, school-related activities, an upcoming stage show, and news stories ... the footbridge is now open to foot traffic and a reminder of the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Edgecomb official seeks lower municipal spending
The Edgecomb selectmen and budget committee have the same goal. Both want to reduce municipal spending and have sent letters to department heads requesting they rein in their budget proposals for the next fiscal year. The selectmen have requested a five percent reduction. While the budget committee...
The Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret
This year Valentine’s Day starts early on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. with Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret, a musical afternoon celebrating love and friendship in the Curtis Room of the Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC). Enjoy timeless romantic songs performed by local favorites: Andy Barber,...
It's not YOU, it's...
City Drawers
Boathouse Bistro Cocktails
Boat House Bistro
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
How sweet it Is Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays, and it’s just around the corner. My favorite part is when the Valentine’s candy goes on clearance on Feb. 15 at Rite Aid and Hannaford, and I can stock up for 50 percent off. But my next favorite part is having an excuse to tell...
Boothbay Railway Village makes history at largest railroad hobby show in U.S.
The Boothbay Railway Village brought a special surprise for visitors to the 2017 Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show — a 1925 H.K. Porter steam locomotive. The Amherst Railway Society's annual Railroad Hobby Show occupies four buildings at the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield,...
Lincoln County Indivisible delivers petitions to Senator Collins
Immediately following a standing room-only meeting at the Friends Meeting House in Damariscotta on Monday, Jan. 30, a contingent of Lincoln County Indivisible (LCI) members drove to Senator Susan Collins's Augusta office to deliver three citizen petitions about the flood of events unfolding in...
Wiscasset family’s ‘miracle’
Nathan Panarese, 20, wasn’t expected to be able to come home to Wiscasset for another month or two. The former Boothbay resident and his mother Jenny DiSanto are at a Ronald MacDonald House in Boston while the 2014 Wiscasset High School graduate has been having frequent appointments to the Jimmy...
Scott MacMillan & Colin Grant at the CCAC
The celebration of Maine Celtic music series continues with exemplary guitarist Scott MacMillan and fiddler extraordinaire Colin Grant Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. The duo is teaming up to bring us some new songs from their soon-to-be released recording. MacMillan and Grant are lively ambassadors...
Coulombe working with nonprofits to redistribute Rocktide items
Paul Coulombe recently announced the purchase of the Rocktide Inn and Restaurant in Boothbay Harbor. His plans are to revitalize the property and part of that plan is to work with area nonprofits to redistribute furniture and household items for people who are in need. A meeting was held Friday,...
letter to the editor
In the words of Lincoln
Dear Editor: In 1855, Abraham Lincoln wrote in a letter to Joshua Speed: "As a nation, we began by declaring that 'all men are created equal.' We now practically read it 'all men are created equal, except negroes.' When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read 'all men are created equal, except...
A Bird’s Tale
Maine’s Hawks of Winter
About a week ago, we drove into the driveway and glanced over at the bird feeders in the bare branches of the lilac tree in the yard. There, holding still as a statue to the underside of a branch, was a white-breasted nuthatch. It didn’t make the slightest motion despite the car driving in...
Boothbay Region Senior Citizens Club
Our next meeting is Feb. 8 at the Boothbay Fire House and as usual meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. We need people to help set up and volunteers to help clear the tables and wash the silverware. If we all take turns to help it will not be such a chore as it can be if the same people are always the ones...
A concert of South American classical music in Newcastle
In an unusual pairing of guitar and violin, two local musicians will explore the classical music of South America in a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, Feb. 5 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle. The musicians, Sarah Mueller on violin and guitarist Nicholas Wallace, are repeating a program that...
From the editor
Patriots fatigue? Not me!
The polls are out — most of the country doesn’t like the New England Patriots. Listening to a sports radio station this week, I heard that a recent poll done in the United States had 67 percent of the respondents hoping for the Atlanta Falcons to win this Sunday’s Super Bowl. After further...
’Round Town
Southport
Some may think this little corner of the paper too often mentions Southport subjects. Guilty as charged. It's where I leave from and where I return to. In my travels, things show up. As good fortune would have it, my cameras ride shotgun almost everywhere I go. Good for me. Often when returning to...
Upcoming Events
Heartwood presents 'Charlotte's Web'
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 7:30pm
Snowshoe, sledding, and snow-play, oh my!
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 9:30am
Parent/grandparent support group
Saturday, February 4, 2017 -
10:00am
to
12:00pm
An evening with John & Max Ater
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
Heartwood presents 'Charlotte's Web'
Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 7:30pm
A concert of South American classical music in Newcastle
Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 3:00pm
2/6 The Lincoln Home: Who is tougher, US Army Green Berets or US Navy SEALs?
Monday, February 6, 2017 -
3:00pm
to
4:00pm
Wild & Scenic Film Fest celebrates our environment
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 7:00pm
Vetogether
Wednesday, February 8, 2017 -
10:00am
to
11:30am
Winterfest Concert ~ CJ Chenier
Thursday, February 9, 2017 -
7:00pm
to
10:00pm
